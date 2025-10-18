Assam struggling against Gujarat in Ranji Trophy

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam find themselves on the backfoot against Gujarat in their Ranji Trophy encounter, after conceding a 72-run first-innings lead and ending Day 3 in deep trouble at 28 for 3 in their second innings in Ahmedabad on Friday.

The visitors had a shaky start to their second innings after Gujarat were bowled out for 382 in their first innings earlier in the day. Assam’s top order collapsed under pressure, losing three quick wickets for just a single run after a brief promising start. Openers Pradyun Saikia (15) and Parvej Musaraf (7) provided a steady start, taking the score to 21 before the collapse began. Saikia was the first to fall, followed by Musaraf just one run later. Assam skipper Denish Das also departed without adding to the score, leaving the team reeling.

At stumps, nightwatchman Mukhtar Hussain (6) and Riyan Parag (0) were at the crease, with Assam still trailing by 44 runs and seven wickets in hand.

Earlier, Gujarat resumed their first innings on 166 without loss and posted a commanding total of 382. Openers Abhishek Desai and Aarya Desai laid the foundation with a strong opening stand. Abhishek narrowly missed out on a century, falling for 96 (11 boundaries and one over boundary), trapped lbw by pacer Akash Sengupta. Aarya Desai reached his century, scoring 101 with 14 boundaries and one over boundary, before being dismissed by Riyan Parag.

Despite the strong start, Gujarat’s middle and lower order failed to capitalise, losing wickets at regular intervals. Riyan Parag and Rahul Singh led Assam’s fightback with the ball, each picking up four wickets. Parag returned figures of 4 for 86, while Rahul Singh took 4 for 93. Vishal Jain was the only other significant contributor for Gujarat, scoring 55.

