Assam, Manipur, Karnataka, Bihar Advance in Sub Junior National Girls Football Championship

JORHAT: Assam, Manipur, Karnataka and Bihar advanced to next round in the Sub Junior National Girls Football championship (Tier 1) held at Jorhat stadium and Bapuji stadium, Mariani.

In the morning session, Manipur beat Tamil Nadu by 9-0 at Jorhat stadium while Karnataka beat Punjab by 6-0 at Bapuji stadium, Mariani.

Moreover, Bihar beat Madhya Pradesh by 7-0 at Bapuji stadium while Assam beat Delhi 3-0 in the evening session.

