Sub Junior Girls National Football Championship begins in Jorhat

Sub Junior Girls National Football Championship (Tier 1) kicked off in Jorhat, organized by JDSA under AIFF and Assam Football Association.
Sub Junior Girls National Football Championship
JORHAT: The Sub Junior Girls National Football Championship (Tier 1),organized by Jorhat District Sports Association under the aegis of All India Football Federation and Assam Football Association, kicked off in Jorhat stadium on Wednesday. Altogether 15 team are participating in the tournament. The teams are Jharkhand, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Gujarat, West Bengal, Maharashtra , Odisha, Manipur, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Bihar, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and Punjab.  Joy  Sibani, commissioner of Jorhat district, inaugurated in the championship.

In the first match, Mizoram beat Meghalaya by 2-0,  Then Jharkhand beat Gujarat by 6-0 while Maharastra beat Odisha by 4-0.

Jorhat District Sports Association
Sub Junior Girls National Football Championship

