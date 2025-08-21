Sub Junior Girls National Football Championship begins in Jorhat

OUR CORRESPONDENT ,

JORHAT: The Sub Junior Girls National Football Championship (Tier 1),organized by Jorhat District Sports Association under the aegis of All India Football Federation and Assam Football Association, kicked off in Jorhat stadium on Wednesday. Altogether 15 team are participating in the tournament. The teams are Jharkhand, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Gujarat, West Bengal, Maharashtra , Odisha, Manipur, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Bihar, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and Punjab. Joy Sibani, commissioner of Jorhat district, inaugurated in the championship.

In the first match, Mizoram beat Meghalaya by 2-0, Then Jharkhand beat Gujarat by 6-0 while Maharastra beat Odisha by 4-0.

Also Read: Leicestershire rope in Davey and Tattersall on three-year deals

Also Watch: