Assam: MP Dilip Saikia Lays Foundation of Indoor Stadium at Mangaldai

Our Correspondent

MANGALDAI: In a step toward fulfilling a long-standing dream of the people of Darrang district, Darrang-Udalguri Parliamentarian Dilip Saikia today laid the foundation of the construction of the Mangaldai Indoor Stadium at the MSA Stadium here in Mangaldai.

This stadium, to be built at a cost of approximately Rs 12 crore with state-of-the-art facilities and infrastructure, will not only fulfill the long-cherished aspirations of the people of Darrang but also provide new strength to the sports sector. Additionally, it will offer opportunities to nurture promising athletes from the rising younger generation in the field of sports.

It is noteworthy that this indoor stadium will be constructed under the Khelo India initiative of Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prominent dignitaries present at today's event included legislator Basant Das, former legislator Guru Jyoti Das, BJP district president Makund Deka, District Commissioner Pubali Gohain, and others.

