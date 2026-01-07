MP Dilip Saikia distributes financial aid to 352 patients in Darrang

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: Parliamentarian Dilip Saikia of Darrang-Udalguri HPC on Monday distributed cheques under Chief Minister’s special financial assistance scheme called ‘SUHRID’ to as many as 352 patients of Darrang district who have been suffering from critical illnesses, including cancer. Cheques amounting to Rs 20.10 lakh in total were distributed in a ceremonial function organized by MP Saikia here at his Bhebarghat office. Addressing the function, Saikia said that the financial assistance would offer some relief to the growing medical costs of the patients. He further stated that in the last few years, nearly 4,000 such patients of the HPC had been benefited through the Chief Minister’s special financial assistance scheme.

