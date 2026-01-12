Assam: NFRSA to face Eilte in final of RP Barooah Masters

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: NFRSA Veterans and Elite Veterans booked their places in the final of the RP Barooah Masters in Mangaldoi on Sunday. NFRSA, in the first semi final defeated Silchar Veterans by four wickets while in the second semi final Elite Veterans defeated ESA Veterans, Dimapur by 7 wickets.

In the first semi-final Silchar batting first scored 112 for 9 in 20 overs. Abhishek Niyogi top-scored with a steady 32 off 36 balls, while Shambhu Roy remained unbeaten on 16 off 14 deliveries and Abhik Lala contributed 16. For N.F.R.S.A. Veterans, Amit Dey starred with the ball, claiming 3 for 22 in his four overs, well supported by Santosh Singh (2 for 20) and Rajib Rajbongshi (2 for 24).

Chasing the target, N.F.R.S.A. Veterans reached 114 for 6 in 18.4 overs. Tushar Saha led the chase with 28 off 29 balls. Silchar Veterans tried to fight back through Shambhu Roy (2 for 18) and Md. Sabir Laskar (2 for 19).

The second semi-final saw Elite Veterans registered a convincing seven-wicket victory over ESA Veterans, Dimapur. After winning the toss and opting to bat, ESA Veterans were bowled out for 106 in 19.3 overs. Rajit Ali anchored the innings with a determined 39 off 48 balls, while Abhijit Saha contributed 24. Elite Veterans’ bowler Imtaz Hussain produced a match-winning spell, claiming 5 for 22 in 3.3 overs, with Sadek Imran Chowdhury providing valuable support by taking 2 for 15.

In reply, Elite Veterans chased down the target comfortably, scoring 110 for 3 in 14.3 overs. Tarjinder Singh remained unbeaten on a commanding 44 off 33 balls, while Dipjyoti Debnath played a fluent knock of 41 off 36 deliveries. Sanjib Dutta tooked two wickets.

Elite Veterans and NFRSA Veterans will now clash in the final on Monday.

Also read: R.P. Barooah T20 Cricket Tournament: ESA and NFRSA enter semis