R.P. Barooah Memorial Masters T20 Cricket Tournament: ESA and NFRSA enter semis

GUWAHATI: ESA Veterans, Dimapur and NFRSA Veterans booked their places in the semi-finals after convincing victories in the 3rd and 4th quarter-final matches of the 2nd R.P. Barooah Memorial Masters T20 Cricket Tournament, played at Mangaldoi Stadium on Tuesday.

In the opening game of the day City Charity Cricket Club won the toss and elected to bat first but could only manage 109/9 in 20 overs against ESA Veterans. Bikash Roy top-scored with a steady 31 off 33 balls (2 fours, 2 sixes), while Uttam Nayak added 22 off 32 balls. For ESA Veterans, Rakesh Paul impressed with the ball, claiming 3/26 in 4 overs, and Sharnava Chowdhury delivered a stunning spell of 2/02 in 1 over. In reply, ESA Veterans chased down the target comfortably, scoring 110/3 in just 10.5 overs. Pankaj Ghosh remained unbeaten on 30 off 21 balls (3 fours, 1 six) and he was well supported by Abhijit Saha ( 23 off 17 balls) and Rajit Ali (19 off 15 balls. Parag Barman picked up 3/29 in 4 overs for City Charity, but the target proved too small.

In the final quarterfinal, NFRSA Veterans, elected to bat, posted an imposing 164/6 in 20 overs. Abhay Rai led the charge with a blistering 31 off 14 balls (4 fours, 2 sixes), while Deep Borah remained unbeaten on 30 off 19 balls and Mrigen Talukdar contributed 28 off 18 balls. Bitop Mahanta was the pick of the Bud bowlers with 2/24 in 4 overs.

Chasing 165, Bud Cricket Club Veterans were bowled out for 119 in 17.4 overs. Sauvik Das scored 26 off 17 balls, and Bhaskar Kalita made 17 off 18 balls, but the chase never gained momentum. N.F.R.S.A. bowlers dominated, with Amit Dey taking 3/18, Abhay Rai claiming 2/19 and Tushar Saha picking up 2/20.

