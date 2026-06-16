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Assam paddlers bag five medals at National Canoe Sprint Championship in Chandigarh

Assam won five medals, including two silver and three bronze, at the 36th National Canoe Sprint Championship in Chandigarh.
National Canoe Sprint Championship
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Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam delivered an impressive performance at the 36th National Canoe Sprint Championship, currently underway in Chandigarh (Raipur). The state’s paddlers have so far secured a total of five medals, including two silver and three bronze, showcasing their growing strength in the sport.

Medal winners: 1000m-K2-Junior Men (Bronze),  Bikaram Jyoti Konwar,  Darshan Bordoloi.  500m K2 Junior Mix (Silver): Gargi Priya Darshani Bordoloi, Bikaram Jyoti Konwar. 500m K2 Junior Men (Bronze): Bikaram Jyoti Konwar,  Darshan Bordoloi. K2 200m Sub –Junior (Silver): Gargi Priya Darshani Bordoloi,  Pori Devi. K4-200m Sub Junior Girls (Bronze): Gargi Bordoloi , Pari Devi, Nibedita Bordoloi, Oripita Bordoloi.

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National Canoe Sprint Championship
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