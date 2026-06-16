Assam paddlers bag five medals at National Canoe Sprint Championship in Chandigarh

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam delivered an impressive performance at the 36th National Canoe Sprint Championship, currently underway in Chandigarh (Raipur). The state’s paddlers have so far secured a total of five medals, including two silver and three bronze, showcasing their growing strength in the sport.

Medal winners: 1000m-K2-Junior Men (Bronze), Bikaram Jyoti Konwar, Darshan Bordoloi. 500m K2 Junior Mix (Silver): Gargi Priya Darshani Bordoloi, Bikaram Jyoti Konwar. 500m K2 Junior Men (Bronze): Bikaram Jyoti Konwar, Darshan Bordoloi. K2 200m Sub –Junior (Silver): Gargi Priya Darshani Bordoloi, Pori Devi. K4-200m Sub Junior Girls (Bronze): Gargi Bordoloi , Pari Devi, Nibedita Bordoloi, Oripita Bordoloi.

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