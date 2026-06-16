Uruguay Squad Lands in Miami After Permit Snag Delays World Cup Flight from Mexico

New Delhi: The Uruguayan national team finally arrived in South Florida on Monday ahead of their opening FIFA World Cup match after their flight from Cancun, Mexico, was delayed due to a permit issue. Uruguay, which held a training session in Cancun on Sunday morning, will face Saudi Arabia in a Group H opener on Tuesday (IST) at Hard Rock Stadium. The Uruguay team was set to fly out around 2:00 PM to Fort Lauderdale (USA) to check into their hotel on Monday, before finally making their 2026 World Cup appearance on Tuesday. However, a paperwork issue with the plane’s US entry permits prevented the flight from taking off on time.

“Due to an airline permitting error in Mexico, the Uruguay national team’s departure from Cancun to Miami was delayed. The airline has apologised for the inconvenience caused.

“FIFA remained in close contact with the Uruguay national team throughout their delay and worked alongside airport and operational partners to help expedite the process and minimise disruption to the team’s travel arrangements,” FIFA said in a statement. IANS

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