Assam: Prakash Pradhan, Saya Baruah Bag Titles at Bodybuilding Championship

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Prakash Pradhan and Saya Baruah clinched the Mr Assam and Ms Assam titles respectively at the Siddharth Borgohain Memorial 53rd Mr Assam Inter-District Bodybuilding Championship. The event, organised by the Kamrup Physique Association, was held on Sunday at the District Library in the city.

Kamrup district was emerged as the Best Team of the championship.

Title Winners (Various Categories): Ms Assam-Saya Baruah. Masters Mr Assam- Rinku Das. Junior Mr Assam Debajit Pegu. Mr Assam: Prakash Pradhan. Best Team: Kamrup.

