Smriti Sharma wins Miss Sonitpur 2025 women’s bodybuilding title

TEZPUR: Smriti Sharma of Tezpur secured the Miss Sonitpur 2025 overall women’s bodybuilding title at the 42nd Annual Sonitpur District Iron Games held at Jamuguri Bohagi Mela Bakori in Jamugurihat. The event was organized under the aegis of the Sonitpur District Bodybuilder’s Association and Asomiya Club, Tezpur, and was affiliated to the Assam Body Builders and Fitness Association and the Indian Body Builders Federation (IBBF).

Sharma delivered a commanding performance on stage, adding another major victory to her growing list of achievements. She had previously won Miss Sonitpur IBBF in 2024, secured a state bronze medal the same year, claimed the NPC Miss Assam title in 2025, and again earned the Miss Sonitpur IBBF title earlier this year, all under the IBBF.

