Assam Premier League 2026: Player Sign-Ups Begin on ACA Website Until May 30

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The online player registration for the much-anticipated Assam Premier League (APL) 2026 opens on Monday night. The cricketers who are interested to participate in the prestigious tournament can complete their registration through the official Assam Cricket Association website. The Assam Cricket Association in a release said that players registration window for the competition will officially open on May 25, at 12:00 AM and will remain active until May 30 at 5:00 PM.

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