Assam Cricket Association denies issuing Assam Premier League Circular

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) has clarified that it has not issued any circular regarding the proposed Assam Premier League, and described the information being circulated on social media and other platforms as fake. In an official release, the ACA stated that the purported circular falsely uses the association’s name, logo, stadium details, images, and references to players linked with the ACA, thereby creating confusion and spreading misinformation among the public and stakeholders. The association categorically clarified that the circular was not issued by the ACA.

The ACA reiterated that all official communications, circulars, and announcements are released exclusively through its official website, verified social media platforms, and authorized media releases.

It further clarified that the Assam Premier League has not yet been formally announced and is still in the process of finalisation. The final structure and details of the league will be shared through proper official channels once confirmed.

The ACA also stated that it is contemplating initiating appropriate criminal proceedings against those responsible for circulating the fake information.

