Assam Set to Begin Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Campaign Against Himachal Pradesh

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam will begin their campaign in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy with a clash against Himachal Pradesh at Mohali on Saturday. The match will kick off at 1-30 PM.

Assam have been placed in Elite Group C alongside Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Puducherry and Tripura.

Denish Das will lead Assam in the tournament, with Saahil Jain named as his deputy.

Assam and Madhya Pradesh last faced each other in the competition in 2023, when Assam registered a thrilling two-run victory. Riyan Parag (72) and Sumit Ghadigaonkar (71) played crucial knocks with the bat, while Mrinmoy Dutta (3/41) and Akash Sengupta (2/39) starred with the ball to guide Assam to victory.