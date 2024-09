Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The 52nd Assam State Weightlifting Championship concluded at Dibrugarh on Sunday. Around 400 weightlifters from 20 districts took part in the championship.

Best Lifters (women category): Aisangfa Gogoi (Sivasagar, Youth and Junior). Bornali Borah, (Biswanath, Senior). (Men Category): Avinab Gogoi (Charaideo, Youth). Riki Gogoi (Biswanath, Junior). Sidhanta Gogoi, (Charaideo, Senior). Best team (women): Charaideo. Best team (men): Charaideo,

