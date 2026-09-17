Assam storms into boys and girls finals at NE Inter-State Badminton Championship

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The North East Zone Inter-State Badminton Championship 2026, got under way at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Sports Complex, Shillong on Wednesday. The competition is organized by Meghalaya State Badminton Association (MSBA), under the aegis of the Badminton Association of India (BAI). Around 250 top-tier shuttlers representing all eight Northeastern states: Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura, and Sikkim are participating in the championship which serves as the official qualifying event for the team events of the highly anticipated National Games 2027, scheduled to be held in Meghalaya.

Meanwhile Assam entered into the finals in both boys and girls categories on day I of the competition. Girls’ team defeated Arunachal Pradesh 2-0 in the semi finals while Men’s team won against Mizoram 2-1 in the last four tie.

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