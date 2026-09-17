Umling Facilitation Centre: KSU Finds Meghalaya Govt Talks Unsatisfactory

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Khasi Students' Union (KSU) has expressed dissatisfaction with discussions with the Meghalaya Tourism Department over the proposed Facilitation Centre at Umling in Ri-Bhoi district, saying the government's current plan does not adequately address its wider role as an entry point into the State.

Former KSU general secretary Donald V Thabah said the Tourism Department informed the Union that the area earmarked for the centre had been increased from 1,000 square feet to 4,000 square feet. However, he said the Union could not immediately take a final position as its leaders currently in jail would have to be consulted.

Thabah said the centre should cater not only to tourists but also to migrant workers, students, government officials and people entering Meghalaya for business and other purposes. He also questioned the proposed allocation of space, saying the plan included two rooms for the Tourism Department, one for the Infiltration Department and one for the Home Department, while the KSU wanted dedicated arrangements for Labour, Education, Health and other departments.

"We feel that there should be other Centers dedicated to Labour, education, Health and other Departments also, because if you have only one counter for the tourism department, then there will be a long que."

He said online applications could ease pressure on the facility but people would still require offline assistance and verification. He added that the meeting, attended only by Tourism Department officials, was therefore insufficient to address the broader requirements of the centre.

"So, this meeting, actually is not very fruitful."

The KSU also sought greater clarity on the proposed facility at Rattacherra, where it was informed that around 50 per cent of land acquisition had been completed. Thabah said the Union had not been given details of the area proposed for the centre or clarity on whether it would eventually function as an MRSSA entry-exit point.

The KSU said future consultations should involve officials from the Home, Labour, Education, Health and other relevant departments. Thabah said the Union wanted discussions to cover the comprehensive implementation of the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act (MRSSA), rather than being limited to individual departments or tourism-related functions.

The Union has previously opposed the proposed food court arrangement at Umling, arguing that commercial activities should not overshadow the centre's core function of monitoring and facilitating the entry and exit of people into Meghalaya. The government plans to operationalise the MRSSA facilitation centres at Umling and Rattacherra by the last week of November or the first week of December.

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