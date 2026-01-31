Assam struggling against Uttarakhand in Ranji Trophy

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam struggled on Day II of their Ranji Trophy match against Uttarakhand at Dehradun on Friday. Replying to Uttarakhand’s massive first-innings total of 460 for 7 declared, Assam reached 91 for 4 at stumps in their first innings.

Assam’s batting woes, which have plagued them throughout the season, continued in this match as both openers failed to provide a solid start. Rishav Das was the first to depart, scoring just 8 runs, while fellow opener Nihar Deka (24) was dismissed soon after.

The visitors lost two more wickets during the day, with Denish Das and captain Sumit Ghadigaonkar failing to make an impact. Denish contributed 7 runs, while Ghadigaonkar managed only 4. At the close of play, Rituraj Biswas remained unbeaten on 32, with Dipjyoti Saikia (4) at the other end. Mayank Mishra was the pick of the Uttarakhand bowlers, claiming 3 wickets for 26 runs.

Earlier, Uttarakhand resumed the day from their overnight score of 279 for 3 and went on to post 460 for 7 before declaring their first innings. Captain Kunal Chandela led from the front with a superb double century. Chandela, who had resumed his innings on 128 not out, batted confidently in the morning session and eventually scored 207 runs. He faced 297 balls and struck 15 boundaries along with six sixes.

Lakshya Raichandani also made a valuable contribution, scoring 86 runs with the help of nine boundaries and a six. For Assam, Sarupam Purkayastha was the most successful bowler, picking up three wickets.

Also Read: Samson under spotlight as India target series finale win vs Kiwis