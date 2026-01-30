Ranji Trophy vs Assam: Captain Chandela guides Uttarakhand to strong total

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Captain Kunal Chandela’s unbeaten century powered Uttarakhand to a commanding position on Day 1 of their Ranji Trophy match against Assam on Thursday. After electing to bat, Uttarakhand reached 279 for 3 at stumps in their first innings.

Chandela remained not out on 128 and received solid support from Lakshya Raj Chandan, who was unbeaten on 48. Uttarakhand looked in control from the moment they took guard.

Openers Bhupen Lalwani and PS Chopra provided a steady start, adding 47 runs for the first wicket before Chopra was dismissed for 19. From there on, Uttarakhand dominated the proceedings.

Playing a true captain’s knock, Chandela showed patience and authority, facing 182 deliveries for his 128 runs. His innings included 10 boundaries and four sixes. He was involved in two crucial partnerships - first adding 82 runs for the second wicket with Bhupen Lalwani, and later sharing an unbroken 107-run stand for the fourth wicket with Lakshya.

Bhupen Lalwani also made a valuable contribution, scoring 52 runs with the help of eight boundaries. Lakshya Raj Chandan, at the other end, batted confidently, facing 93 balls and striking five boundaries in his unbeaten 48.

For Assam, Rohit Singh claimed two wickets, while Dipjyoti picked up one.

