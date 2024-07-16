Assam suffer huge defeats against Odisha in Hockey India Junior Men & Women East Zone Championship

Kolkata: The opening day of the second Hockey India Junior Men & Women East Zone Championship 2024 saw Hockey Jharkhand, Hockey Association of Odisha and Hockey Bengal claim victories in the women’s category, while Hockey Jharkhand, Hockey Association of Odisha and Hockey Bengal won in the men’s category at Netaji Subhas Eastern Centre, Salt Lake, Kolkata.

Hockey Jharkhand took on Manipur Hockey in the first match of the day and won 4-1 in the Women’s category. The second match ended with Hockey Association of Odisha beating Assam Hockey by a comprehensive 17-0 margin in the Women’s category. Amisha Ekka (4', 38'), Ekka Sonali (7'), Bhoi Doli (9', 33', 41'), Neharika Toppo (20'), Kujur Rambha (24', 29'), Yashoda (27', 32'), Supriya (39'), Anushka Bhawre (43', 47', 50'), Kujur Priyanka (51'), and Captain Drupati Naik (52') got on the scoresheet for Hockey Association of Odisha.

The last match of the day in the Women’s category saw Hockey Bengal beat Hockey Bihar by 7-0. The goal scorers for Hockey Bengal were Laltlanchhungi (7', 10', 19'), Shanti Horo (15', 34', 59'), and Silbiya Nag (60').

In the Men’s category Hockey Association of Odisha beat Assam Hockey by 13-0. Deonath Nanwar (2', 11') began the goal-fest with a brace for Hockey Association of Odisha, followed by goals from Karan Lakra (12', 60'), Pradip Mandal (14'), Aryan Xess (21', 33', 35'), Rohit Kulu (28', 48'), Sunil Lakra (30', 58'), and Adhikarimayum Suresh Sharma (55'). Hockey Bengal defeated Hockey Bihar by 3-2 in the last match of the day in the same category. (ANI)

