Hockey South Zone Championship 2024: Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh Dominate Women’s Matches

Kadapa: Hockey Karnataka, Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh won their respective women’s matches, while Telangana, Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh were victorious in their respective men’s fixtures on Day 3 of the 2nd Hockey India Junior Women and Men South Zone Championship 2024 here on Saturday.

In an early morning women’s fixture, Hockey Karnataka defeated Le Puducherry Hockey 10-0. Rakshita J. (28’, 43’, 48’, 60’) and Deepika (15’, 53’, 58’) were the top scorers for Karnataka while Shruti Chandrappa Huggenavar (11’), Manish Ponamma (14’) and Disha M. (51’) scored a goal each.

In another women’s fixture, the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu defeated Telangana Hockey 9-1. Rubini S. Nithya (8’, 29’, 48’) and Jayashalini S. (39’, 43’, 53’) led Tamil Nadu with hat tricks.

In the final women’s fixture of the day, Andhra Pradesh defeated Kerala Hockey 11-0. Thokala Yuvarani (10’, 22’, 23’, 24’) scored four goals, while Lalitha Kotari (7’, 39’, 57’) also secured a hat-trick. Ankitha Bommu (2’), Tulasi Kuppa (26’), captain Harathi Lomada (28’) and Sreevidya Thirumalasetty (46’) made contributions for Andhra Pradesh as well. IANS

