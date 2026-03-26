Assam Swimmers Make Waves with Six Medals at Singapore Open National Swimming Championship

Guwahati: Swimmers from Assam delivered an impressive performance at the 56th Singapore Open National Swimming Championship, held from March 13 to 22, winning a total of six medals while competing against strong contenders from countries like Japan, China, and Canada.Representing India, four swimmers from Assam made their mark in the prestigious meet. Aastha Choudhury emerged as the standout performer, clinching the gold medal in the women’s 200m butterfly event with a timing of 2:17.09, setting a new National record. She also secured a bronze medal in the 100m butterfly event, clocking 1:02.25. Tirthank Pegu bagged two medals, winning silver in the men’s 200m butterfly event with a time of 1:57.09 and bronze in the 400m individual medley, finishing in 2:05.64.In other events, Bikram Changmai claimed a bronze medal in the men’s 100m butterfly with a timing of 54.08 seconds, while Jahnavi Kashyap secured bronze in the women’s 200m freestyle, clocking 2:06.82.

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