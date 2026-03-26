Kabir Narayan Deka Upsets Second Seed Tanish Debanth at Guwahati Open Junior Tennis Championship 2026

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The second day of the Guwahati Open Junior Tennis Championship 2026, organized by the Guwahati Tennis Association (GTA), witnessed a major upset in the Boys' Under-12 singles category. Kabir Narayan Deka defeated second seed Tanish Debanth convincingly with a score of 6-2 in the second round.

Apart from this surprise result, all other seeded players progressed smoothly to the next stage of the tournament. The five-day championship, being held at the Tennis Centre of Rudra Singha Sports Complex in the city, has now advanced to the quarterfinal stage. The tournament will conclude on Saturday.

Also Read: Coco Gauff Battles Past Bencic to Reach First Miami Open Semifinal