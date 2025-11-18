Bengal Secures First-Innings Lead Against Assam in Ranji Trophy Clash

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Bengal took first-innings lead against Assam on the second day of their Ranji Trophy match in Krishna Nagar on Monday. In reply to Assam’s first-innings total of 200, the hosts reached 267 for 4 at stumps, with three batters registering half-centuries.

Assam, resuming from their overnight score of 194 for 8, managed to add only six more runs before being bowled out. Captain Sumit Ghadigaonkar, who faced 165 deliveries, completed a gritty half-century with 53. Bengal’s bowlers wrapped up the innings quickly, with Md Shami and Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal claiming three wickets each.

Assam struck early in Bengal’s reply, running out opener Sudip Kumar Charani for just two, leaving the hosts at 7 for 1. However, Bengal soon took firm control through composed batting performances. Captain A.R. Easwaran (66, 8 fours), Shakir Habib Gandhi (58, 9 fours), and Shahbaz Ahmed (61no, 6 fours, 2 sixes) all notched up well-made half-centuries.

Bengal also benefited from solid partnerships. Easwaran and Shakir added 122 runs for the second wicket, while Shahbaz and Anustup Majumdar contributed 62 for the fourth. At the close of play, Shahbaz and Sumanta Gupta remained unbeaten, having added 54 runs for the fifth wicket.

For Assam, Akash Sengupta was the most successful bowler of the day with figures of 2 for 50, while Mukhtar Hussain picked up one wicket for 69 runs.

