Assam Triumphs Over Rajasthan with 3-0 Victory in Santosh Trophy

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Hosts Assam finally got their first win in the Santosh Trophy defeating Rajasthan 3-0 at the Dhakuakhana Football Stadium on Wednesday.

Assam were dominant from the start and made their pressure count in the 33rd minute when Pragyan Gogoi opened the scoring. The goal originated from Pranjal Bhumij’s corner, which Rajasthan cleared at first, but only as far as Akrang Narzary, who saw two of his attempts blocked before Gogoi bundled the ball home from close range.

Both protagonists of the first goal contributed to the next two. Bhumij played a brilliant one-two with Dipu Mirdha on the right flank. The former scored with a solid first-time finish into the roof of the net in the 43rd minute to put Assam in firm control with a two-goal advantage.

Assam wrapped up the three points, much to the delight of the local fans, in the 65th minute. Sudeepta Konwar drove a low strike aiming for the far corner, which was saved by Rajasthan goalkeeper Mohit Sikhwal. However, Akrang Narzary was on hand to sweep home the rebound and make it 3-0.

In another game at the same venue, trail by a goal at the breather, Uttarakhand rallied to put it across Nagaland with two second-half goals and win 2-1 on Wednesday.

Skipper Laiwang Bohham gave Nagaland the lead in the 7th minute. But Ajendra Singh restored parity in the 55th, while Nirmal Singh Bisht scored in the 57th minute to make it 2-1 with his third goal of the tournament so far.

In another game, down by a goal for the first time in the tournament, holders West Bengal battled back to restore parity and share points with an impressive Tamil Nadu outfit in an absorbing Group A clash at the Silapathar Stadium in Silapathar today.

Tamil Nadu forged into the lead as Nandha Kumar Ananthraj fired home one of the best goals of the Final Round so far as his screamer zoomed into the top near post in the 61st minute. But West Bengal strove hard to restore parity as their defender Sujit Sadhu headed home the equaliser in the 81st minute to share points.

