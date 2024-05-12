Assam U-16 team suffer defeat by Bangladesh National Team

GUWAHATI: Assam Under-16 team lost to Bangladesh National Team (BCB) Under-15 in their second oneday match by 84 runs. The match was held at Shaheed AHM Kamaruzzaman Stadium, Rajshashi on Saturday. Invited to bat, BCB U-15 were bowled out 202 in 49.1 overs. While Hassan (49) and Istiaq Ahmed (47) were the major contributors with the bat, Amit Choudhury (3/30), Manish Mahato (3/34) and Rahul Tamuli (3/57) bowled well in the game. Assam were all out for 118 in 30.5 overs. Tushar Rudra Bora hit run-a-ball 57 and opener Julien Kunwar scored 31.

Shimato Roy Rinku was the wrecker-in-chief, who picked up 5 wickets for 32 runs.

