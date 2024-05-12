Roger Binny, Shah to visit Guwahati on May 19 RR aim to accelerate socio-economic development of NE through cricket

GUWAHATI: Rajasthan Royals will arrive in Guwahati on Monday for their two home matches scheduled to be held at the ACA Stadium. In their opening game the side will face Punjab Kings on May 15 and on May 19 they will take on Kolkata Knight Riders.

The preparation of the match is going on full swing and most parts of the ACA stadium is covered with large banners of Rajasthan Royals. Several hoardings of the team were also placed in different streets of the city.

Rajasthan Royals’ Chairperson Ranjit Barthakur, who visited the ACA Stadium today, looked optimistic about the support of local fans towards his team.

Barthakur said, “We are privileged to be coming back home and playing in front of such passionate supporters in Assam. Last year was a success for us as a franchise to play here, and it is a proud moment to be bringing the IPL back to the region. We are looking forward to the support of the people who have welcomed the team with open arms. Now it’s time to enjoy the best cricket in the stadium.”

Barthakur today also disclosed that they have a special vision for the NorthEast, “We have no intention of accumulating wealth by organizing the IPL in Guwahati. Our aim is the socio-economic development of Assam and NorthEast through cricket. I believe that by nurturing cricket talent, we can contribute to the overall development of Assam and NorthEast in sports, economy, and rapid employment generation. By breaking the barriers of talent and resources, we are moving forward and getting there. IPL has created an inspiring environment, and as it expands, our state will advance towards development.”

The Royals’ Chairperson also revealed that another focus area for the franchise in the NorthEast will be their ongoing journey of enabling empowered women. He said that the franchise’s social equity arm, the Royal Rajasthan Foundation, will be working with the Balipara Foundation, to drive significant initiatives for sustainable energy usage including solar power.

The media briefing was also attended by the joint secretary of the BCCI Devajit Saikia. Commenting on the return of IPL in Guwahati Saikia said, “Like everyone else in the NorthEast, we are excited about the two IPL matches. Under the leadership of Secretary, Jay Shah, and President Roger Binny, the BCCI’s endeavour has been to take cricket to every nook and corner of the country and special importance has been given to the NorthEast and its development,” he said.

BCCI joint secretary also revealed that both BCCI president and secretary Roger Binny and Jay Shah will visit Guwahati and will be at the ground on May 19 to watch the game between Rajasthan Royals and KKR.

Meanwhile Punjab Kings, the first opponent of Rajasthan royals at the ACA Stadium, will arrive in Guwahati on Sunday afternoon.

