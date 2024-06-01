Assam Uma Chetry picked in Indian senior women’s team against South Africa

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Wicket-keeper batter from Assam Uma Chetry has been named in the Indian senior women’s team for the upcoming series against South Africa. Both sides will duel in a multi-format series (Tests, ODIs, and T20Is) and Uma will be the part of all three Indian teams.

Uma was first called up for national duty in June 2023 when she was selected for the Indian team that toured Bangladesh. Later that year, she was also part of the Indian women’s team that won the gold medal at the Asian Games held in China.

The series will feature one Test, three ODIs, and three T20Is. South Africa will start the tour with a warm-up match against BP XI on June 13 in Bengaluru.

The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) congratulated Uma on her selection to the national team. In a press statement, ACA President Taranga Gogoi and Secretary Tridib Konwar expressed their pride in the young cricketer’s achievement and their hopes that she will continue to work hard and reach new heights in the future.

