West Indies to host South Africa, England, Bangladesh in 2024

St John’s: West Indies will host South Africa, England and Bangladesh between May to December, 2024 for a multi-format series. The home tours begin with a visit from South Africa, for three T20 Internationals (T20Is) at Sabina Park from May 23, prior to the start of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

The Proteas then return to the region, after the West Indies Test Tour to England in July, with a two (2) Test Match Series to be played in Trinidad and Guyana, followed by a second three (3) match T20I Series at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad, ahead of the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

After a white-ball tour in Sri Lanka in October, West Indies will host England from October 31 for three ODIs and five T20Is which will be played across Antigua, Barbados and St Lucia.

Bangladesh will then visit the Caribbean shores between November 22 and December 19 for an all-format tour which starts with two Test Matches to be played in Antigua and Jamaica, three ODIs in St. Kitts & Nevis, and three T20Is in St Vincent. West Indies will be returning to the Arnos Vale Ground in St Vincent for the first time since 2014. Bangladesh will also play a warm-up game before the Tests in Antigua. IANS

