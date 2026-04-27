Assam Win North East Rising Cup 2026 Title in Rain-Hit U-15 Girls Final vs Tripura in Guwahati

OUR Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam emerged champions of the 2nd North East Rising Cup 2026 (Under-15 Girls), defeating Tripura by 11 runs via the VJD method at Judges’ Field on Sunday.

After winning the toss and opting to bat, Assam posted a competitive total of 177 before being bowled out in 34.5 overs. Ankita Chetri led the scoring with a brisk 40 off 39 balls, while Aradhya Dutta contributed 37 off 51 deliveries. Murshana Baruah added a valuable 22 runs off 24 balls. For Tripura, Diya Sarkar was the pick of the bowlers, claiming 2 wickets for 39 runs.

In reply, Tripura reached 51 for 2 in 15 overs before rain interrupted play, preventing any further action. Under the VJD method, Tripura’s revised target was set at 63 runs in 15 overs. Falling short by 11 runs, Assam were declared winners. Sayantika Sutradhar top-scored for Tripura with 24 runs.

The closing ceremony was attended by BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia as the chief guest, while MKJ Majumdar, Member of the IPL Governing Council and Convener of the North East Rising Cup, was the Guest of Honour.

Several officials were also present, including Assam Cricket Association Secretary Sanatan Das, Vice President Romen Dutta, Joint Secretary Rajendra Singh, and Apex Council Member Mukutananda Bhattacharjya. Representatives from other state associations included Tripura CA Secretary Subrata Dey, Meghalaya CA Secretary Rayonald Kharkamni, and Manipur CA Secretary Lairenjam Geetranjan Singh also attended the award ceremony.

Individual award winners:

Best Batter of the Tournament: Sayantika Sutradhar(Tripura), Best Bowler of the Tournament: Purba Chowdhury (Tripura). Player of the Tournament: Purba Chowdhury (Tripura).

Player of the Match (Final): Ankita Chetri (Assam).

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