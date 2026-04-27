Bud Cricket Club Beat ANA Cricket Academy by 6 Wickets in Rain-Hit U-19 Sitaram Chhawchharia Memorial Match in Guwahati

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Bud Cricket Club registered a comfortable six-wicket victory in a rain-affected match of the 11th Sitaram Chhawchharia Memorial Under-19 Cricket Tournament at NFRSA Stadium, Maligaon, on Sunday. The match, initially reduced to 45 overs per side due to rain, faced further interruptions during the second innings. Eventually, play was called off after 23 overs in Bud’s chase, with the result decided as per the tournament’s rain rules.

After winning the toss, ANA Cricket Academy opted to bat first and posted 173/9 in their allotted 45 overs. Beer Oniket Prasad anchored the innings with a solid 64 off 73 balls, hitting three boundaries and two sixes, while Vedant Deb contributed 30 off 69 deliveries.

For Bud Cricket Club, Sarbanda Newar delivered an outstanding spell, claiming 4 wickets for just 12 runs in 4 overs. Md Abu Saleh also impressed with the ball, picking up 2/16 in his 7 overs.

In reply, BUD Cricket Club were 106/4 in 23 overs when rain once again interrupted play and the match was subsequently called off. As per the revised target (ANA Cricket Academy having scored 90 runs at the 23-over mark), BUD were comfortably ahead.

Himanshu Nagar led the chase with a brisk 53 off 46 balls, including six fours and two sixes, while Arjun Rajvanshi added a steady 21 off 38 balls.

Tomorrow’s Match: Shillong Cricket Academy vs City Cricket Coaching Centre.

Also Read: Bud and City Cricket Clubs Set to Launch Final Round Campaigns in APCC