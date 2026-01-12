Assam women team win series against Namibia Seniors

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam won the Senior Women Friendly Cricket Series with an eight-wicket victory over Namibia in the final match of the series at Fulung on Sunday. Assam bagged the series 2-0.

Namibia, winning the toss, elected to bat but were bundled out for 118 in 31.1 overs. Sune Wittmann top scored with 58, while Wilka Mwatile made 19 and Yasmeen Khan added 18. Assam’s bowlers dominated the proceedings with Gayatri Gurung and Priyanka Kalita picking up three wickets each while Jintimoni Kalita claimed two wickets.

Assam chased down the modest target comfortably, reaching 119-2 in 22.1 overs. Gayatri Gurung remained unbeaten on 54, with Rashmi Dey contributing an unbeaten 34. Assam had earlier won the first match by 98 runs in Mangaldoi on Saturday.

Gayatri Gurung of Assam stole the limelight by winning the Player of the Final, Best Batter and Player of the Series awards, while Saima Tuhadeleni of Namibia emerged as the Best Bowler after claiming four wickets across the two matches.

The award ceremony was graced by BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia as chief guest, along with ACA President Taranga Gogoi, ACA Secretary Sanatan Das, Vice President Romen Dutta, along with other office bearers of the association.

