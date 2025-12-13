ACA suspends four players for alleged involvement in corrupt practices

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam Cricket Association has suspended four players - Amit Sinha, Ishan Ahmed, Aman Tripathi and Abhishek Thakuri - with immediate effect after allegations emerged that they were involved in corrupt practices relating to the game of cricket.

The four players, who have represented Assam at various stages, are accused of influencing and attempting to instigate some of the current Assam team players, who took part in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 held in Lucknow from November 26 to December 8. However four suspended cricketers were not the part of the current team.

Following the emergence of these allegations, the Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU) of the BCCI conducted an enquiry. The Assam Cricket Association has also initiated criminal proceedings. Prima facie, there appears to be involvement of the aforementioned four players in serious misconduct, affecting the integrity of the sports.

The suspension of the players was done to curtail any scope of further deterioration of the situation. Accordingly, during the suspension period, the players are barred from taking part in any State-level tournament or match conducted under the Assam Cricket Association and District Units or affiliated clubs. They would not also participated in any cricket-related activity, including officiating as match referee, coach, umpire etc.

The suspension will continue till the final outcome of the investigation or any further decision of the Association. Assam Cricket Association has lodged an FIR at the Crime Branch, Guwahati, against the four players on Friday and directed the all District Associations to ensure strict compliance with this order.

