Assam’s Denish Das Named in East Zone Squad, Ishan Kishan to Lead

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam middle order batter Denish Das included in the 15-member East Zone squad which was announced on Wednesday.

Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan appointed captain and teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi named his deputy. The competition will begin on August 23 in Bengaluru.

The squad combines experience and youth. Senior India pacer Mohammed Shami is back to strengthen the pace attack alongside Mukesh Kumar. Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shahbaz Ahmed, and Anukul Roy also contribute to the batting and all-round departments.

All eyes will be on 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who is rising quickly in Indian cricket after a breakthrough season.

Bhaskar Borah from Assam has been appointed as the strength and condition coach of the team.

East Zone squad: Ishan Kishan (captain), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (vice-captain), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sudip Kumar Gharami, Shahbaz Ahmed, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Mohammed Shami, Mukesh Kumar, Kumar Kushagra, Shikhar Mohan, Anukul Roy, Virat Singh, Subhranshu Senapati, Denish Das and Abhijit Sarkar.

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