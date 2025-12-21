Assam’s first Ranji Trophy run scorer Naba Kamal Bhuyan passes away

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Former first-class cricketer Naba Kamal Bhuyan passed away on Saturday in Chennai after a brief illness. He was 98.

A pioneering figure in Assam’s cricketing history, Bhuyan was actively associated with the game during the 1940s and 1950s. His consistent performances drew the attention of selectors, earning him a place as the opening batter when Assam made its historic debut in the Ranji Trophy in 1948. Notably, he had the distinction of scoring Assam’s very first run in the prestigious tournament.

At the club level, Bhuyan represented Gauhati Town Club and was widely respected for his dedication and sportsmanship. A product of an era when cricket was driven by passion and commitment rather than facilities or fame, he embodied the true spirit of the game.

Even after his playing days, Bhuyan remained closely connected with the growth and development of cricket in the state. As a witness to the formative years of the Assam Cricket Association (ACA), he continued to support and contributed to Assam cricket in various capacities.

The Assam Cricket Association expressed deep sorrow at his passing. In an official release, ACA stated that Bhuyan held a distinguished place in the history of Assam cricket, adding that with his demise, the state has lost a stalwart whose legacy will remain forever etched in its rich cricketing heritage.

Cinnamora Cricket Coaching Academy, Jorhat also condoled the death of Bhuyan. In a release the organization said that his contribution in the game would inspire generations of cricketers from Assam.

