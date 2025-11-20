Ranji Trophy: Assam hold nerve to secure draw against Bengal

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: A composed half-century from Sibsankar Roy on the final day, supported by crucial lower-order resistance, helped Assam secure a draw against Bengal in their Ranji Trophy match at Kalyani on Wednesday. Assam reached 282/9 in their second innings when the match concluded.

While Assam’s top-order struggled to deliver in the first innings, the second innings saw improved performances from Denish Das, skipper Sumit Ghadigaonkar, and Sibsankar Roy. Resuming from an overnight score of 98/3, Assam lost their first wicket of the day at 119, with Denish departing after a valuable 73.

Sumit and Sibsankar also notched up half-centuries, steering Assam through pressure phases. Partnerships proved pivotal in saving the match: Denish and Sumit added 111 runs for the fourth wicket, followed by a 58-run stand between Sumit and Sibsankar. The resistance continued as Sibsankar and Rituraj Biswas combined for 43 runs for the sixth wicket, with the lower order also contributing by consuming crucial deliveries to deny Bengal a chance to bowl Assam out.

Denish top-scored with 73, hitting seven boundaries. Ghadigaonkar made 67, which included six fours, while Sibsankar’s 52 featured six boundaries. Abdul Ajij remained unbeaten on 23, with Mukhtar Hussain (o) at the other end. Shahbaz was Bengal’s most successful bowler, taking 4/57.

