Assam’s Jintimani Kalita Shines in India Debut Against Zimbabwe

Vadodara: Jintimani Kalita, who was named in the squad as Renuka Thakur’s replacement, made her India debut in the first ODI against Zimbabwe. She was handed her cap by former captain Harmanpreet Kaur. The right-arm medium pacer gave away 23 runs in her 5-over spell today.

Jintimani, who hails from Assam, is primarily a right-arm medium pacer who can bat left-handed. The 22-year-old represents Mumbai Indians in the Women’s Premier League (WPL). In the WPL, Jintimani has played 13 matches and taken one wicket.

Jintimani also represented the Assam senior team and India B as a teenager in the Under-19 Women’s Challenger’s Trophy in 2021. In 2022, she was among 25 players selected by the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for a high-performance camp. Agencies

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