Jintimani Kalita Replaces Renuka Thakur for Zimbabwe ODI Series

NEW DELHI: Pacer Renuka Singh Thakur was, on Thursday, ruled out of the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe starting in Vadodara on Friday. The 30-year-old medium pacer is “still building up the bowling volume required for the 50-over format at the BCCI Centre of Excellence,” according to a BCCI release.

Renuka will be replaced in the squad by Jintimani Kalita who was part of the team in the recently concluded T20I series against the same opposition in Raipur. Jintimani will vie for a spot in the playing eleven with Nandni Sharma, Kranti Gaud and Sayali Satghare. Agencies

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