Assam’s Mayank Chakraborty, Pratitee Bordoloi create history with Asian Junior chess titles

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Grandmaster Mayank Chakraborty and Women Fide Master Pratitee Bordoloi created history by becoming Asian Junior Boy Chess Champion and Asian Junior Girls Champion (Under-20) in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Mayank Chakraborty of Assam bagged 7.5 points from 9 rounds to clinch the title. In the 9th and final round Mayank drew against International Master Pingin, Artem of Russia. Pingin, Artem scored 6.5 points 7 points from same number of round and got second position.

In Girls Section Women Fide Master Pratitee Bordoloi of Assam cliched, the title by scoring 7.5 points from 9 rounds. In final round she drew against Sravyasree Bheemarasetty also from India. Women Fide Master Kholyavko, Mariya of Kazakhstan got second position by scoring 7 points from 9 rounds. Pratitee also got second position in rapid section. In rapid section Pratitee scored 6 points from 7 rounds. Shohradova, Lala of Turkmenistan also scored 6 points but in tie-break she got first and pratitee got second position.

The tournament was organized by Maharashtra Chess Association in behalf of The All India Chess Federation under the auspices of the Asian Chess Federation and FIDE.

Also Read: Dhakshineswar Suresh Upsets Marcos Giron at Winston-Salem Open