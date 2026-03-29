Assam’s Phaagun Jyoti Clinches Triple Crown at AITA Championship Series in Gurgaon

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Promising Assam tennis player Phaagun Jyoti delivered an outstanding performance to clinch a triple crown at the AITA Championship Series Tennis Tournament, which concluded on Saturday at the Excellence Tennis Academy in Gurgaon. She secured titles in the girls’ U-12 singles, U-14 singles, and U-14 doubles categories, showcasing her exceptional skill and dominance on the court.

In the girls under 12 singles final Phaagun Jyoti beat Aaraina Vishal of Uttarakhand in a gruelling three setter 1-6, 7-5, 6-2. Phaagun faced Aaraina Vishal again in U-14 singles final which she won it straight sets 6-4, 6-1.

In the girls under 14 doubles final Phaagun Jyoti partnering with Meera Kothari from Haryana outclassed Abhitha Kumar and Samriddhi Sehgal of Haryana in straight sets 6-2, 6-1 to complete the triple crown.

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