‘Will continue to do what I can to be available’: Starc vows DC return amid IPL absence criticism

New Delhi: Amid growing speculation and criticism over his late arrival for IPL 2026, Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc has spoken out to clarify his circumstances and counter the false reports circulating in the media.

Starc, who is contracted to play for Delhi Capitals, has been sidelined with an injury to his shoulder and elbow, an issue he only fully understood after the Australian summer. His absence from the team’s early matches had fuelled rumours and harsh judgments from fans and the media alike, some of whom questioned his commitment and whether he was prioritising the IPL.

In a candid yet straightforward statement, Starc expressed frustration with the narratives being spread about his fitness and availability.

“Despite the opinions and views of certain individuals with their platforms in and through the Indian media, I’m currently rehabbing and managing an injury in my shoulder and elbow of which I didn’t know the extent of during the Australian summer. These individuals have made some strong statements around involvement in the IPL and provided heavily misinformed opinions of players, preached them as facts, and claim to know my body better than me.

“With that said I do acknowledge this injury setback and timing is disruptive to the Delhi team and I apologise for that and to the fans for not being available for the early part of this season. I remain committed to join DC, are in continual communication updating the team and will continue to do what I can to be available for DC asap,” Starc wrote in a statement he put out on his Instagram story.

On Friday, a fan criticised Starc in a social media post about his unavailability and was met with a response from Alyssa Healy, Starc’s wife and a former Australian player. In the post, Starc was photographed standing with Healy and other athletes on a golf course.

“This is so unfair to us Delhi Capitals fan that Hazelwood and Cummins despite being injured will be available for their teams but you wont be,” a fan commented.

To this, Healy replied, “Probably cause he’s injured mate...if he can’t bowl how’s he supposed to play?! If he was fully fit he’d be there.” IANS

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