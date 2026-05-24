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Assam’s Rupamoni Gorh Becomes First Woman from State to Scale Mount Everest with ITBP Team

Assam mountaineer Rupamoni Gorh created history by becoming the first woman from the State to scale Mount Everest, the world’s highest peak.
Rupamoni Gorh
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GUWAHATI: Assam mountaineer Rupamoni Gorh created history by becoming the first woman from the State to scale Mount Everest, the world’s highest peak. Rupamoni, a 26-year-old mountaineer who hails from Lakhimpur, was part of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) all-women expedition team that successfully conquered the Everest. The 14-member expedition, comprising 11 women climbers and three technical and support staff, reached the summit on May 21. The team achieved its first summit at 12:52 am via the South Col route from the Nepal side. The expedition was led by Deputy Commandant Bhanita Timungpi, a resident of Guwahati and a veteran member of the Assam Mountaineering Association.

Born into a farmer’s family, Rupamoni grew up in Lilabari with modest means. Her father, Joysing Gorh, is engaged in agriculture, while her mother, Kamalawati, works as an Anganwadi assistant.

A graduate in Arts, she joined the ITBP in 2020 and continued to pursue her childhood passion for adventure and mountaineering.

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