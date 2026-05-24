Assam’s Rupamoni Gorh Becomes First Woman from State to Scale Mount Everest with ITBP Team

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam mountaineer Rupamoni Gorh created history by becoming the first woman from the State to scale Mount Everest, the world’s highest peak. Rupamoni, a 26-year-old mountaineer who hails from Lakhimpur, was part of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) all-women expedition team that successfully conquered the Everest. The 14-member expedition, comprising 11 women climbers and three technical and support staff, reached the summit on May 21. The team achieved its first summit at 12:52 am via the South Col route from the Nepal side. The expedition was led by Deputy Commandant Bhanita Timungpi, a resident of Guwahati and a veteran member of the Assam Mountaineering Association.

Born into a farmer’s family, Rupamoni grew up in Lilabari with modest means. Her father, Joysing Gorh, is engaged in agriculture, while her mother, Kamalawati, works as an Anganwadi assistant.

A graduate in Arts, she joined the ITBP in 2020 and continued to pursue her childhood passion for adventure and mountaineering.

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