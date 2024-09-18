Assam's Star Weightlifter Bedabrat Bharali Wins Two Gold, One Bronze In Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship

GUWAHATI: Assam's golden boy and star weightlifter Bedabrat Bharali has brought laurels to India and his home state of Assam by winning two gold medals and one bronze in the ongoing Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship held in Fiji.

The teenage weightlifter won two gold medals in the 73kg youth and junior category and bagged one bronze in the senior group. He also lifted 136kg in snatch and 164kg in clean and jerk.

Over 200 lifters from 25 countries are participating in the Commonwealth Championship which kicked-off on 16th September and is set to conclude on September 21.