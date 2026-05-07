Assam’s Swimmers Conquer 29-km Palk Strait in Daring Cross-Border Feat

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Five young swimmers from Assam achieved a remarkable feat by successfully completing the Palk Strait Swimming Expedition 2026 on Tuesday. The challenging 29-kilometre stretch, which spans between Talaimannar in Sri Lanka and Dhanushkodi in Tamil Nadu, was covered through both solo and relay efforts.

Among the participants, Aditri Roy Chowdhury and Kamal Krishna Das undertook the demanding solo swim, showcasing exceptional endurance and determination. Meanwhile, Kiuchenghan Phukon, Kankita Das, and Janvi Dakua completed the expedition as part of a relay team.

The swimmers began their journey from Talaimannar and concluded at Dhanushkodi, successfully navigating the open sea route across the Palk Strait.

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