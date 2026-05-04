Sri Lanka Tour of West Indies 2026: Full Schedule of Tests, ODIs and T20Is After Five-Year Gap

NEW DELHI: Sri Lanka will tour West Indies for the first time in five years for two Tests, three one-day internationals and three T20 matches, the cricket board said on Sunday.

The tour will start with an ODI on June 3, followed by matches on June 6 and 8, at Sabina Park at Kingston, Jamaica. The first Test will be from June 25, while the second will start on July 3, with both matches at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

The three T20 games will be on June 11, 13 and 14. Agencies

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