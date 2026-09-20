Aston Villa edge Tottenham 3-2 for first Premier League win of season

London: Aston Villa secured their first Premier League victory of the season after beating Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 in an entertaining clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.

Johan Manzambi, Nicolas Jackson and Emi Buendia scored for Villa, while Conor Gallagher and Jan Paul van Hecke found the net for the hosts as Unai Emery’s side held on for all three points.

The result means Villa have now won three of their last four matches in all competitions and have lost only once in their last five games.

The win also continued Villa’s strong recent record against Tottenham. They have now won eight of their last 11 meetings with Spurs in all competitions, including five of their last six visits to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Meanwhile, after this loss, the Spurs have entered the relegation zone with just 2 points in their 5 matches. IANS

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