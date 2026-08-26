Tottenham complete signing of Savinho from Manchester City

New Delhi: Tottenham Hotspur have completed the signing of forward Savinho from Manchester City in a deal worth 85 million pounds (USD 116m).

Spurs have roped in the Brazilian forward after having an eye on him for a year, having registered their interest in him last summer.

The forward reflected on the deal, stating that this presents him with a “wonderful opportunity” to join Spurs as the transfer window nears its deadline. “It’s taken a while, but I’m very happy to be here,” Savinho said in a statement from Spurs.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity at a brilliant club with one of the best managers in the world. As soon as I spoke to the Head Coach, I knew I had to come. He told me he wants to help me reach the highest level, and I believe we can do that together, as a team.”

He made 53 appearances for City after joining in 2024 from Troyes. The Brazilian forward thanked the club, the fans and his teammates. “I’d like to thank everyone at Manchester City,” the striker said. “My teammates, the staff, the fans… all of them were brilliant with me. I am a better player and better person having spent time at City. IANS

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