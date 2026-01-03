India’s tour included in BCB’s 2026 international games itinerary

Dhaka: India men’s white-ball tour of Bangladesh has been included in the Bangladesh Cricket Board’s itinerary for international matches in 2026, said the BCB on Friday. Apart from India, the calendar features Bangladesh hosting Pakistan, New Zealand, Australia and the West Indies for bilateral series in all three formats.

“The confirmed itinerary ensures a season full of international cricket in Bangladesh, providing supporters across the country the opportunity to watch top-level cricket at home. Details of match venues will be announced in due course,” said the BCB in its statement on Friday.

India’s tour of Bangladesh was originally supposed to take place in August 2025, but was moved to September 2026 due to political unrest in the country. As per BCB’s itinerary, India is scheduled to arrive in Bangladesh on August 28.

The ODI series will begin on September 1 with the first match, followed by the second game on September 3 and the third clash on September 6. The T20I series will commence on September 9, with the second match scheduled for September 12 and the finale game on September 13, following which the Indian team will return home.

Pakistan will arrive in Bangladesh on March 9 for a three-match ODI series to be held from March 12-16. New Zealand’s white-ball tour of Bangladesh will kick off with three ODIs, starting April 17, and as many T20Is, beginning on April 27 and ending on May 2.

Pakistan will arrive in Bangladesh on May 4 to play two Tests as part of the ICC World Test Championship cycle. The first Test will be played from May 8-12 while the second game will happen from May 16-20. Australia’s white-ball tour of Bangladesh begins on June 5 with three ODIs, before the three-match T20I series will be played from June 15-20.

After hosting India, Bangladesh will play a two-match Test series against West Indies, which also comes under WTC cycle. After a three-day warm-up match to be held from October 22-24, the first Test is slated to happen from October 28-November 1, while the second game will be played from November 5-9.

BCB added that the Sri Lanka ‘A’ team will also tour Bangladesh in May 2026 for a series against the hosts ‘A’ side, comprising two four-day matches and 50-over games. IANS

