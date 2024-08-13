Athletes from all countries pushed their limits: Abhinav Bindra

New Delhi: As the Paris Olympics concluded with a glittering closing ceremony on Sunday, India’s first individual Olympic Gold medalist Abhinav Bindra said that the marquee event is more than a sporting competition and is about bringing people together, and highlighted how the values of gender parity, sustainability, and youth engagement defined the games.

“As the @Paris2024 Olympic Games come to an end, we reflect on the incredible moments that have once again shown why the @Olympics is the greatest celebration of humanity. Over the past weeks, we’ve witnessed athletes from around the world push the limits of what is possible, uniting us through their stories of determination, passion, and resilience,” Bindra wrote in a post on X. (ANI)

