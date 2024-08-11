Abhinav Bindra Receives Olympic Order for Major Contribution

He mentioned that after his athletic career, he developed a great passion for contributing back to the Olympic movement.

Bindra expressed that receiving the award further fueled his passion and motivated him to work harder and continue contributing to the Olympic movement for the rest of his life.

Bindra added that the recognition was not merely a personal milestone but also a testament to the spirit of perseverance and dedication that sports instill in everyone.

He expressed deep honor at being recognized by the IOC and dedicated the accolade to all athletes and sports enthusiasts who strive to uphold the Olympic ideals.

Bindra, who has won around 150 individual medals in sport shooting, received the Blue Cross, the highest honor from the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF), in 2018. S

ince retiring, he has been dedicated to helping young athletes prepare for the Olympics by providing access to advanced technology through the Abhinav Bindra Foundation Trust (ABFT) and supporting grassroots athletes.